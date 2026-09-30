Football Watchdog hints Man City owners could face severe expulsion from the English game

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters explained the gravity of the situation, stating: "The core decision establishes the facts of what happened at Manchester City during this period. It details how the club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade. It also vindicates the Premier League's decision to pursue this case against Manchester City."

In response, the club maintained their defiant stance: "The club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. The club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums."