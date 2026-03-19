Fofana doesn't want to play as a central midfielder: Milan are targeting Goretzka. Gazzetta: all the details of the potential deal

Youssouf Fofana’s comments have caused quite a stir; he told L’Equipe that he has been playing for Milan in a role he doesn’t feel suited to – that of a right-sided central midfielder – but that doing so risks costing him a place in the World Cup squad. These statements have turned the spotlight on the transfer market, and today La Gazzetta dello Sport has put forward a big name: Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.

"The German’s contract expires in June and the club has already announced his departure at the end of the season. He is therefore free to negotiate with other clubs. Milan are interested, but it is not a straightforward deal. Goretzka, in fact, currently earns €7 million net and, naturally, is also on the radar of other teams, including Juventus. For their part, the Rossoneri are planning to offer him a three-year contract worth €5 million plus bonuses, in line with the other highest-paid players in the squad,” the report states.