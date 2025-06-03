'I respect players!' - Florian Wirtz furiously DENIES wanting to take Liverpool's No.10 shirt off Alexis Mac Allister as Bayer Leverkusen star sends warning to press
Florian Wirtz hits back at the media for saying he wants the shirt number currently held by Alexis Mac Allister as Liverpool aim to complete a deal.
- Liverpool trying to seal Wirtz transfer
- German star wears 10 at Bayer Leverkusen
- Mac Allister has the number at Anfield