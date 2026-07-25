Florentino Perez's promise & agent Kylian Mbappe: Are Real Madrid really about to make Michael Olise the most expensive signing in football history?!

Olise only enhanced his burgeoning reputation with his performances in North America, putting in some virtuoso displays as a roaming No.10 on his way to breaking Pele's 56-year-old record for the most assists at a single World Cup with seven - five of which were for Mbappe.

However, the attacker's tournament unfolded against the backdrop of significant speculation, which has only ramped up since France's quest for glory came to an end in the semi-finals.

The rumours centre on Madrid's reported interest in the Bayern star, with the Spanish giants reportedly prepared to table an astronomical offer of north of €200 million (£173m/$227m) to bring him to the Bernabeu.

That would potentially make Olise the most expensive player of all-time depending on the final fee, breaking a record currently held by Neymar, but where exactly does the truth lie?