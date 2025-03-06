Florentino Perez's dressing room chat with Kylian Mbappe revealed after Real Madrid superstar struggled to make an impact in Champions League win over rivals Atletico
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez attempted to cheer Kylian Mbappe up after the Frenchman put in a horror showing against Atletico Madrid.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Perez encouraged Mbappe after bad display
- Frenchman wasn't at his best against Atletico
- Failed to scored for the third game in a row