First Lamine Yamal, now Nico Williams! Another major injury scare for Spain as Athletic Club winger forced off in Valencia game

Luis de la Fuente and his Spanish national team staff will now be holding their breath, desperate for a positive update on a player tipped to play a leading role this summer. Williams, who boasts six goals in 30 international caps, has become an indispensable part of the national setup. This possibility of losing him comes as a massive blow, especially following the recent news that Barcelona sensation Yamal is out for the season and in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup group stages. Spain's primary identity has relied heavily on their dynamic young wingers, and losing both would force a significant rethink of their tactics.