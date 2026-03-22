Goal.com
Live
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-AC MILAN-INTERAFP
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

Fiorentina v Inter: the highlights. Goals disallowed for Barella and Kean. Two penalties claimed for a handball by Pongracic and a challenge by Carlos Augusto

All the refereeing decisions from the match.

Fiorentina v Inter brings the 30th matchday of the Serie A season to a close.

Below are all the controversial refereeing decisions from the match.

  • THE REFEREEING TEAM

    Referee: Colombo

    Assistant referees: Bahri - Dei Giudici

    Fourth official: Tremolada

    VAR: Maresca

    AVAR: Massa

    • Advertisement

  • THE MOMENTS WORTH REVIEWING

    39' – GOAL DISALLOWED FOR FIORENTINA! Fagioli’s shot is deflected by Carlos Augusto (who doesn’t play the ball), and Kean arrives to slot it past Sommer from close range. However, the Fiorentina striker was in an offside position when the move began.

    18' - A superb through ball from Fagioli finds Kean in the penalty area. The Azzurri striker goes down in the box after contact with Carlos Augusto, which referee Colombo deems fair play.

    10' - Strong protests from Inter over a possible handball. A cross from the right by Dumfries which neither Pio Esposito nor Ranieri can reach: the ball then passes by and is touched by Pongracic, but Colombo lets play continue.

    7' - INTER GOAL DISALLOWED! Inter’s second goal, scored by Nicolò Barella, is ruled out. The captain for the night at the Franchi was picked out in the box by a precise cross from Dumfries and had shot towards goal, finding the net via a decisive deflection from Brescianini, but he had started from an offside position.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Verona crest
Verona
VER
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Roma crest
Roma
ROM