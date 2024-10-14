Wayne Rooney tattoo Topi KeskinenGetty/Instagram
GOAL

Finland star Topi Keskinen explains reason for bizarre Wayne Rooney tattoo showing Man Utd legend fishing

W. RooneyFinlandEnglandFinland vs EnglandUEFA Nations League B

Finland and Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen has explained the inspiration behind his unusual tattoo of Wayne Rooney.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Keskinen explains strange tattoo
  • Finland winger designed it himself
  • Revealed his love of Man Utd legend
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below