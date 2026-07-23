Two years ago, the Saudi Roshn League was celebrating two of its stars. Spain had ended their long wait to be crowned champions of Europe at Euro 2024, and two of the league's own were part of it. This time, though, the story reads very differently as the Matadors lift the 2026 World Cup.

Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Nassr celebrated the historic feat of Nacho Fernandez and Aymeric Laporte when Spain conquered Europe. Now the picture has changed. The Roshn League boasts plenty of Spanish players, yet none made De la Fuente's squad, the side that combined tactical control with defensive discipline and settled the final against Argentina with a single goal.

Had a few of the transfers that collapsed in recent seasons actually gone through, the Saudi clubs could have decorated themselves with the names of world champions. What can be said is that 49 Roshn League stars featured at the 2026 World Cup, an achievement in its own right. Perhaps that "final step" was the obstacle blocking the deals that would have let us say a player from a Saudi club had been crowned world champion.

This report runs through some of the Spain stars linked with Roshn League clubs who ended up among the World Cup winners, as well as the biggest gains the Roshn clubs took from their players' involvement in the tournament.