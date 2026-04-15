AFP
Fermin Lopez rushed to hospital after boot to face leaves him with bloody lip in Barcelona loss to Atletico Madrid
Emergency hospital visit for Lopez
According to AS, Lopez was sent directly to hospital upon returning to Catalonia to have his lip sewn again, as the initial intervention in the dressing room was insufficient. The 22-year-old had an eventful 68 minutes on the pitch, covering eight kilometres and missing one big chance before being substituted for Marcus Rashford. Despite Barcelona winning 2-1 on the night, they were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate. Lopez now requires rest to avoid infection, capping off a bruising week where he also suffered a cut forehead.
- Getty Images Sport
Musso clarifies his mixed zone comments
The incident occurred when Lopez attempted a header and collided with Juan Musso's boot. The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper faced heavy criticism but strongly defended his actions. Speaking in the mixed zone, Musso stated: "How is it going to be a penalty? No way. It hurt me for him because he crashed into my foot. I do the natural movement to try to cover the goal. He, when bending down to go to head it, takes my foot. I don't understand how they can think it was intentional to hit a colleague in the mouth like that."
Goalkeeper issues apology as Laporta fumes
After facing backlash for his choice of words, Musso posted an Instagram story to clarify the Argentine phrase he used. He wrote: "Expression widely used in Argentina to refer to when one feels it and empathises with the pain of the other. In no way can it be interpreted as my foot actually hurting. As some wanted to interpret it."
He added: "I apologised to Fermin both on and off the pitch because in my natural movement to cover the goal we collided and he was hurt."
Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta was furious, stating to the media: "It is intolerable."
- Getty Images Sport
Shifting focus to domestic glory
Following their Champions League exit, Barcelona have shifted their focus entirely to securing the domestic title, currently boasting a nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have advanced to the semi-finals to face either Arsenal or Sporting CP, with the Gunners holding a 1-0 advantage.