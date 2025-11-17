‘Feel ready to go’ - Gio Reyna looks like his old self for the USMNT. Is a World Cup role back on the horizon?

After the match, Reyna acknowledged that, despite a Man of the Match-level performance, he’s still not quite himself.

Following several rollercoaster years and an early-season injury that delayed his start at new club Borussia Mönchengladbach, the midfielder is still finding his footing.

"Probably 80-85 percent," Reyna said when asked about his fitness levels. "It's hard to say when [I'll be 100 percent], but I'm not far. I'm definitely getting there. I feel really good."

If this was 80-85 percent, then Reyna is on a good path.

It took less than four minutes for him to make his mark. After seeing Max Arfsten break through on the right side, Reyna found himself in position to head home the Columbus Crew wingback's perfectly-weighted cross. Reyna made no mistake, smashing the ball off the underside of the bar and in for his first USMNT goal since netting in the Nations League final in March 2024.

"I always had confidence in myself," Reyna said. "To see a goal going into the back of the net, it's always nice. I just want to stay in dangerous areas and continue to work."

Then, with the match level in the second half, Reyna popped up again, playing a ball across the box and into danger. It banked off a defender and right to Folarin Balogun, who made no mistake. In the end, Reyna completed 39 of his 47 passes, created two chances, won two tackles, and had an interception. It was an emphatic performance from a player who clearly felt he needed one to impress USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"I knew it was an opportunity for me to show him that I belong here," Reyna said after the match. "He's been great with me all week. Working with him, it's just giving me the freedom and the confidence to sort of be myself. I can't thank him enough, obviously, for the start and just for the relationship that we've built this camp."

The 23-year-old midfielder is, of course, still getting to know Pochettino. This is his second camp under the USMNT boss, with the only other one coming in that ill-fated March Nations League window. Reyna is a familiar face for most of the USMNT, though, and there is the sense that this go around does feel different for the midfielder.