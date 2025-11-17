+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ryan Tolmich

‘Feel ready to go’ - Gio Reyna looks like his old self for the USMNT. Is a World Cup role back on the horizon?

The midfielder reminded the world of what he brings, taking a big step forward as the clock ticks towards next summer's big tournament

CHESTER, Pa. - Gio Reyna insisted he didn’t remember what he shouted into the camera after scoring his early goal on Saturday against Paraguay in a 2-1 win for the USMNT. Later, he admitted he did - he just didn’t want to repeat it.

No matter. His celebration made it clear: he’s back

"I was just happy to score," Reyna said after scoring one and setting up another in the USMNT's 2-1 win. "Just happy to be back."

After all this time, Reyna offered reminders of the player he can still be. He delivered a big goal - something that has long been his calling card - and found ways to influence the game throughout. And he remained, as always, at the center of attention when he pulls on a USMNT shirt, for better or worse.

His teammates, though, insist this is a new version of Reyna - a bit smarter and a bit more mature. Whether this Reyna can help lead the USMNT into a World Cup is the lingering question. Even after his goal, the debates around him haven’t faded; if anything, they’ve only grown sharper.

"I feel really good," Reyna said. "I feel valued, feel important, feel ready to go. Obviously, when you feel better mentally, you can definitely play better on the field, too. So yeah, I'm definitely building up, but I feel great. I'm just happy, but I have to keep working now."

    'Always had confidence'

    After the match, Reyna acknowledged that, despite a Man of the Match-level performance, he’s still not quite himself.

    Following several rollercoaster years and an early-season injury that delayed his start at new club Borussia Mönchengladbach, the midfielder is still finding his footing.

    "Probably 80-85 percent," Reyna said when asked about his fitness levels. "It's hard to say when [I'll be 100 percent], but I'm not far. I'm definitely getting there. I feel really good."

    If this was 80-85 percent, then Reyna is on a good path. 

    It took less than four minutes for him to make his mark. After seeing Max Arfsten break through on the right side, Reyna found himself in position to head home the Columbus Crew wingback's perfectly-weighted cross. Reyna made no mistake, smashing the ball off the underside of the bar and in for his first USMNT goal since netting in the Nations League final in March 2024.

    "I always had confidence in myself," Reyna said. "To see a goal going into the back of the net, it's always nice. I just want to stay in dangerous areas and continue to work."

    Then, with the match level in the second half, Reyna popped up again, playing a ball across the box and into danger. It banked off a defender and right to Folarin Balogun, who made no mistake. In the end, Reyna completed 39 of his 47 passes, created two chances, won two tackles, and had an interception. It was an emphatic performance from a player who clearly felt he needed one to impress USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

    "I knew it was an opportunity for me to show him that I belong here," Reyna said after the match. "He's been great with me all week. Working with him, it's just giving me the freedom and the confidence to sort of be myself. I can't thank him enough, obviously, for the start and just for the relationship that we've built this camp."

    The 23-year-old midfielder is, of course, still getting to know Pochettino. This is his second camp under the USMNT boss, with the only other one coming in that ill-fated March Nations League window. Reyna is a familiar face for most of the USMNT, though, and there is the sense that this go around does feel different for the midfielder.

    'His focus is so much greater now'

    Heading into camp, there were obvious questions about Reyna. He hadn’t played meaningful USMNT minutes in over a year, and much of the work he did earlier in the cycle came with a cloud hanging over it. As long as former manager Gregg Berhalter was in charge, the tension stemming from the 2022 World Cup was always going to linger.

    Now, with that finally behind everyone, Reyna can simply be himself - free of the weight of the past.

    That said, there have been new struggles. Unable to crack the Borussia Dortmund XI over the last few years, largely due to injuries, Reyna swapped clubs this summer by moving to Borussia Monchengladbach. That move hasn't gotten off to a strong start, as another injury has limited him to just one appearance in the starting lineup so far this season.

    "They've been fantastic with building me up to full fitness, and I'm slowly getting there, as you can see tonight," Reyna said. "I definitely expect, when I get back, to start more matches."

    Those in the USMNT camp have already seen a change in him. Starting from the first training session, Reyna has had some extra pep in his step and some extra intensity in everything he does.

    "He's not really let the challenges overseas seep into this camp, which is great to see," veteran defender Tim Ream said. "I've had a few conversations with him, nothing crazy, but he's speaking up a lot more in training in terms of, 'Okay, I see this, what are you seeing?' He's getting really involved in the understanding of the movements and what we're doing in the build-up and the defensive shape. I feel like he's more tuned and more focused on the field than I've seen in the past, which is a great thing. I think his focus is so much greater now."

    That said, this wasn’t a total reinvention. Reyna is still doing what he has always done for the USMNT: make an impact.

    'He always shows up'

    Following the game, Brenden Aaronson made a point to say it.

    “He always shows up for the national team,” he said after starting next to Reyna as the USMNT's two attacking midfielders. "He deserves it [the opportunity]. He’s been through a lot with injuries, with all this stuff, but whenever he plays for the national team, he's always there, and it's awesome to see.”

    Even after so long away, old relationships remain. Chief among them? Reyna's chemistry with Balogun, who has been one of Reyna's favorite teammates to play with since his own USMNT arrival in 2023. The two have combined to wreak havoc whenever they've been on the field together, dating back to a Reyna-to-Balogun assist all the way back in the 2023 Nations League final win over Canada.

    "Gio wanted to come into this camp and do his thing and wanted to put the noise behind him, " Balogun said. "I feel like he did that today. It was a really strong performance in a difficult game. He got the goal early for us and helped create the second goal. I'm really happy for him, and it's a fantastic night for him."

    Reyna, for his part, was just happy to be back with the group. It has been a turbulent year for the U.S., prompting Pochettino to reset things after the March Nations League camp. The team rebuilt chemistry during the Gold Cup and carried it into the fall, producing a four-game unbeaten run with three wins.

    "I definitely felt the energy and the collectiveness," Reyna said. "The will to win games and the want to represent your country has been taken to the next level. Of course, there are tactical things that I try to adjust to and learn when I get in as quickly as possible, but we've had some camps that have not been as good, but, in the end, I've been with this team for the most part, and it's always really positive. 

    "We're a group that loves to work together and play together, and we've had some success in the past, too. In the tough moments, I was never concerned for the team. It was just working the kinks out and taking things and learning and getting better."

    The time for getting better is running out, though. The World Cup is around the corner - will Reyna be a part of it?

    'I want to be at the World Cup'

    Reyna says he doesn't think about the World Cup, at least not too often. Still, it's there, and it's coming soon. He, like all players, wants to be a part of it. He knows, though, that his path there has to begin with his club, not necessarily his national team.

    "You try not to think about the national team every day," he said. "Of course, it's important and I want to be here and I want to be at the World Cup and be an important player for the team, but I was just moreso trying to focus on my club situation and getting minutes there and really building up. I believe if I do my work there, then it'll fall into place here, too."

    Still, Saturday was a good start. Given an opportunity to impress Pochettino, he seized it, leaving the USMNT boss with plenty to praise following the 2-1 win.

    "He scored and I think he did a very good job," Pochettino said. "I am so happy with him, and he showed why he started. He confirmed that he's a player who needs to improve, because he needs to play more in his club, but we can see today that he was great. He scored, he assisted, and his capacity to read the game and find space between the lines, it was a nightmare for Paraguay. He did a very good job."

    He'll have to keep doing that. Competition will be fierce for the World Cup spot in that attacking midfield spot. Christian Pulisic and Malik Tillman seem like locks. Diego Luna, Brenden Aaronson, and Alejandro Zendejas will have something to say, too. You can add Weston McKennie into that mix as well, despite the Juventus star's absence from this camp.

    The pressure is on Reyna, but then again, it almost always is. He answered that pressure with a goal on Saturday, which leads to the next question: now what?

    "In the end, it’s performances like this that can help everybody here," he said. "I want to have, more importantly, seven or eight good months in the rest of the season with Gladbach, and then I believe if I keep performing like I did tonight, then I'll have a good chance to make the team and have an impact there too."