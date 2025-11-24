Federico Chiesa's escape route?! Serie A giants jostle for position to sign Liverpool ace ahead of potential January exit

Chiesa’s Liverpool career has taken another difficult turn after the winger was once again limited to a brief cameo in a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The Italian played just 22 minutes, continuing a pattern that has defined his frustrating campaign under Slot. The match was his ninth Premier League appearance of the season, yet not a single one has come from the start, with his only 90-minute outings arriving in the Carabao Cup.

Despite Liverpool’s struggles and clear inconsistency in wide areas, Slot has shown no indication that Chiesa is part of his preferred rotation. The manager has consistently turned to Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo ahead of him, with even Hugo Ekitike getting time on the wings, leaving the 28-year-old unable to build rhythm or match fitness. This limited involvement has been heavily scrutinised in Italy, where analysts and supporters believe Chiesa should be given far more responsibility.

According to reports from TuttoJuve, multiple Serie A clubs have already approached his entourage and Liverpool ahead of the January window. Inter Milan and AC Milan are understood to be the two leading candidates, with both clubs viewing Chiesa as a player who could immediately elevate their attacking depth. Roma have also registered interest, widening the list of potential destinations as the winger searches for a situation that offers minutes and a clear role.