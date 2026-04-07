FC Bayern Munich reportedly tried to stop it! Real Madrid are banking on a special bonus in their home match against FCB

Real Madrid have obtained permission from UEFA to close the roof of the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu during Tuesday evening’s match (9pm in the live ticker). Real hope this will create an even more electric atmosphere, as the cheers from the home fans will be even louder than usual thanks to the roof covering the vast arena. The atmosphere created by the 84,000 spectators in the legendary stadium is set to become even more intimidating for the visitors from Munich.

According to Spanish media reports, Bayern are even said to have asked UEFA to prevent the roof from being closed and to play with the roof open instead. However, the FCB denied any such request to Sport1. Such a request would likely have had little chance of success anyway, as UEFA usually leaves the decision to play with the roof open or closed to the home clubs.

Moreover, it was pouring with rain in Madrid shortly before kick-off, which makes closing the roof sensible even from a neutral perspective.