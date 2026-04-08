FC Bayern Munich, News and Rumours – "Real shouldn't have complained about the penalty": A controversial moment almost went unnoticed during the FCB victory

Amidst the buzz surrounding FC Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Real Madrid, a highly controversial incident in the dying moments of the match almost went unnoticed.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Bayern forward Michael Olise went down in the opposition’s penalty area after being pushed by Real’s left-back Alvaro Carreras. However, referee Michael Oliver declined to blow his whistle for what was certainly a penalty-worthy incident, and the VAR did not intervene either.

Olise complained to the referee immediately after the final whistle – and former top German referee Lutz Wagner agreed with the Frenchman. “It is indeed the case that Real Madrid should not have complained about a penalty,” said Wagner in his capacity as a refereeing expert at Prime.

However, he also defended Oliver due to his generally lenient approach throughout the match: “He let a few other incidents of a similar nature go – which is why I found it consistent. So this incident fitted in with his approach, even if, viewed in isolation, it is of course open to debate.”

World champion Christoph Kramer, meanwhile, took issue with the fact that Olise chose to take the contact as a reason to go down rather than doing everything in his power to stay on his feet and potentially score a goal: "In situations like that, I always ask myself: the striker – Olise in this case – would have been free to shoot from the five-yard box, so that’s actually a clear goal. Normally you’d do everything to stay on your feet – he goes down.” He understood, given the importance of the match, that referee Oliver didn’t point to the spot. “But I would have blown for it,” said Kramer.