Family forest walks and Halloween cupcakes! Harry Kane shares 'a little bit of life' update as Bayern Munich striker enjoys downtime in Germany

Kane has repeatedly said he is committed to staying at Bayern amid speculation of a Premier League return. The latest link is to Spanish giants Barcelona but a switch to La Liga is far from certain. However, last month, the forward made it clear he is fully behind Bayern's project.

"If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now that I have been there a couple of years, I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back," he said. "What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen, and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now, I am fully all in with Bayern."