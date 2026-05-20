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'We're a family!' - Achraf Hakimi says Luis Enrique 'changed PSG's mentality' as Morocco star expected to return from injury for Champions League showdown vs Arsenal
Enrique transforms culture at PSG
Hakimi has credited Enrique for a significant cultural shift at the French side. Under his guidance, the club have secured three consecutive Ligue 1 titles and the 2024-25 Champions League, with a second European crown possible this season with a final showdown against Arsenal looming.
Speaking to Sky Sport, the defender emphasised how the coach has resonated within the dressing room.
Hakimi said: "Luis Enrique? He has changed everything at PSG. Since he arrived, everyone has changed their mentality: now we are a team, we play for each other, we run for each other, we are a family. Playing like this, everything becomes easier. I am lucky to be in this team, with these teammates, and this coach. He changed my mentality and my way of being on the pitch. He has made me better as a footballer and as a man."
- AFP
Fitness boost ahead of final
PSG have received a massive boost regarding the availability of their key defensive star for the trip to Budapest to face Arsenal in this season's Champions League final. The full-back has been phenomenal this term, registering three goals and nine assists across 31 appearances, bringing his overall tally for the club to 28 goals and 44 assists in 206 matches.
While there were concerns over his physical condition following an injury against Bayern Munich, Enrique quashed any fears during this week's press conference. Providing a positive update, the manager declared: "Everyone is ready. Everyone arrives in a different way. But it will be a week with a lot of changes, rest days and a lot of training to prepare the small offensive and defensive details. The rest is the sun in Paris and Budapest."
Fully focused, Hakimi added: "Being in the final again? I think it is a very beautiful achievement. It was not an easy path and we are proud to have reached the end of the competition again. But now we must not lose focus because Arsenal are a truly strong opponent."
Inter connections remain strong
Even as he prepares for the biggest game of his career in the French capital, the defender has not forgotten his roots in Italy. The international star enjoyed a highly successful spell with Inter, joining them from Real Madrid in September 2020. Before moving to Paris for a reported €68 million fee in July 2021.
Following Inter's recent domestic triumphs in Serie A and the Coppa Italia, he expressed his delight. “Yes, I am an Interista and I am very happy for the championship and the Coppa Italia," Hakimi shared. Elaborating on his ongoing relationships with former colleagues, he added: "If I have spoken to anyone? I wrote to Lautaro, I get along very well with him.” While his heart retains a fond spot for Milan, his absolute priority is securing European glory.
- AFP
What happens next in Europe?
With 10 days remaining until the showpiece event, PSG and their fully fit squad will intensify their preparations. Arsenal will undoubtedly provide a stern test, but the reigning French champions are riding a wave of immense confidence. If Hakimi and his teammates can maintain this family-like unity, they have a magnificent opportunity to lift another coveted European crown.