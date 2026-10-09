Lack of faith in Viktor Gyokeres? Why Arsenal favour Kai Havertz as a false nine as ex-Gunners striker discusses future transfer bids for another goalscorer

Asked if he is a fan of the false nine approach, and whether Arsenal’s penchant for that hints at a lack of trust in Gyokeres, ex-Gunners forward Dickov - who was speaking in association with 247Bet - told GOAL: “That's a great question. Initially, I wasn't. I felt that Arsenal were, the last couple of years, and I think a lot of people thought the same, they were missing that one out and out number nine, that one who's going to get you a goal.

“In all fairness, it might contradict myself, Gyokeres went and got his 20 goals last season. But I've always felt that out and out number nine is missing, and it's difficult to say that you want to get [Erling] Haaland, or you want to get [Harry] Kane, or you want to get [Alexander] Isak, because there's not many of them out there that you can go and get.

“But when Havertz has played that role, I think he suits Arsenal in how they play. And I think he's started the season really, really well. That false nine, he's strong, he holds the ball up, he's got really clever movement, which I think allows you to get the better of the players around him - you really know how to guard your [Eberechi] Ezes, your [Bukayo] Sakas. I think he's really important to that, and maybe how Mikel wants to play.

“If what I'm hearing is true, is that Havertz has picked up an injury on international duty, and then you look at Gyokeres who's scored four goals in all four games for Sweden, it could be a fantastic opportunity for him to come back.

“His confidence will be sky high to get back into the team and maybe feel as if he's got a bit of a point to prove. When you're confident as a striker, and you feel you've got a point to prove, you can be quite dangerous.”