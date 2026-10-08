Fabio Vieira explains why he swapped Arsenal for permanent Hamburg move after uncertain summer

Speaking in an interview with the Bundesliga, the 26-year-old reflected on how off-field uncertainty weighed heavily on him before a deal was finalised: "It was hard, as always, because you never know what can happen, if you go somewhere else or if you come back to Hamburg.

"I didn't know what could happen, including with my family, and of course you get a bit uncomfortable in that situation. But in the end, when everything is clear, when you have your contract, when everything is signed and you are where you want to be, it's much easier."

He also stressed that the manager's backing solidified his desire to remain in Germany: "Because I see everything that involves the club, all the people, everything, the championship. The coach always gives me the support that I need and gives me confidence. Last season, I think in the end I had a good season, and I want to keep doing the same or even better."