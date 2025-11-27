'I'm extremely proud' - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal squad depth after stunning Bayern Munich win

Reflecting on the victory, Arteta began with unfiltered joy: “Well, I'm extremely proud to what I've seen tonight. I think, we've seen a team that, in my opinion, playing against the best team in Europe has behaved with a real presence, authority, determination, and belief, and that's what I wanted. You need some huge performance individually. We certainly had that. We took our moments, and I think overall, we just have to win the game.” His summary highlighted not only the collective strength on display but the individual excellence that fueled the win.

Arteta was also asked about the impact of his substitutes, all three of whom contributed to the decisive goals. He replied: “Yes. I mean, everybody's ready. Whether it's a starter and a finisher, the impact that the boys are having is tremendous because we have dealt with a lot of injuries, this season already. But, the fact that everybody's raising the level is hiding a lot of those issues, and I'm very pleased because, everybody's important. We're gonna need them, and I'm happy that the ones that even given the chance, they're constantly taking it.” The manager emphasised the importance of trust and readiness across his squad.

Asked whether Arsenal should now be seen as Champions League favourites, Arteta remained grounded but ambitious. He said: “What I'm really pleased with my players is that we do what we have to do, which is try to be better every single day, perform at the highest level consistently, and win a lot of games, and we need to continue to that.”