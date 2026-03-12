Pep Guardiola slunk into the dressing room with his head bowed, visibly shaken by Manchester City's heavy defeat at Real Madrid. And as if the 3-0 loss following Federico Valverde's hat-trick wasn't punishment enough, the press back home was quick to criticise the Cityzens' poor performance.
"Exposed as a tactical novice": English press tears apart Real Madrid's "destroyed" Manchester City and makes a fool of Pep Guardiola
Guardiola and Co. were literally "torn to pieces" by Real, wrote The Telegraph. And The Guardian said that the Premier League club was rightly "destroyed" by Real and that Guardiola was "exposed as a tactical novice" because of his offensive approach.
According to The Sun, City are "staring into the abyss" ahead of next week's return leg in Manchester (Tuesday, 9 p.m./DAZN). The Premier League's second-placed team are in danger of failing against Real for the third time in a row in the Champions League.
Manchester City on the brink of elimination after thrashing by Real Madrid: "It looks really bleak"
"It looks really bleak now," Bernardo Silva told TNT Sports, even though goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had prevented even worse by saving a penalty from Vinicius Junior (58').
Guardiola, however, did not want to give up hope of a comeback just yet. "It is what it is. I felt that we were better than the result. Now it's time to recover," said the Spaniard: "In football, you never know. We'll give it a try."
Manchester City's upcoming matches
Date Competition Match Saturday, 14 March Premier League West Ham United vs. Manchester City Tuesday, 17 March Champions League Manchester City vs. Real Madrid Sunday, 22 March EFL Cup Arsenal FC vs. Manchester City Sunday, 12 April Premier League Chelsea FC vs. Manchester City