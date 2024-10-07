Explained: Why Paul Pogba’s doping ban has been reduced as CAS confirm four-year suspension for Juventus’ ex-Man Utd midfielder has been cut to 18 months
Paul Pogba’s four-year doping ban has been cut to 18 months on appeal, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) now explaining their decision.
- World Cup winner appealed original ruling
- Cleared to resume career from March 2025
- Questions asked of his future at Juventus