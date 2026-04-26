Explained: Why Neymar was left out of 980-sticker World Cup album - with Brazil superstar being snubbed by Panini and Carlo Ancelotti

The decision to exclude Neymar from the 980-sticker collection was confirmed by Panini during a launch event this Saturday. Despite being a staple of the 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions, the Santos star did not make the cut for the 18 Brazilian spots in 2026. Raul Vallecillo, CEO of Panini in Brazil, explained to Globo that the selection is handled by a specialized team in Italy using a strict statistical approach.

Vallecillo detailed the process, stating: "There's a department that constantly monitors call-ups and calculates the probability of each player being at the World Cup. Of course, there are variations, injuries, surprises, but the final selection is based on these criteria. We work with probabilities based on the most recent call-ups. This determines whether or not a player is included. The chance of him being in the album depends directly on these call-ups. If a player hasn't been called up or isn't performing for the national team at that moment, the probability of inclusion decreases."