Explained: Why Leicester City's 15-year-old debutant Jeremy Monga had to wear blank shirt against Newcastle after becoming second youngest Premier League player in history
Leicester City's 15-year-old debutant Jeremy Monga had to wear blank shirt against Newcastle to abide by Premier League regulations.
- Monga was introduced in the 74th minute
- Became the second-youngest player to play in the PL
- Surprisingly had no sponsor on his shirt