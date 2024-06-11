Explained: Why England players won't update social media accounts during Euro 2024

Getty ImagesRichard MillsExplained: Why England players won't update social media accounts during Euro 2024EnglandEuropean ChampionshipGareth SouthgateSome England players selected for Euro 2024 will not be updating their social media accounts during this summer's tournament in Germany.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland preparing for upcoming Euro 2024Some players won't update social media pagesIssue of online abuse of footballers goes onArticle continues below