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Explained: Why Martin Odegaard wasn't picked for Arsenal's clash with Fulham
Champions League hangover for Arsenal skipper
The absence of Odegaard stems from a physical setback during Arsenal's midweek European exploits. The Norway international was forced off in the 58th minute during the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, sparking immediate fears over his availability for domestic duties.
Odegaard has been hampered by a knee issue throughout the season, and the quick turnaround for the Saturday evening kick-off proved too much for the midfielder. Arsenal staff made the decision to leave him out of the squad entirely for Fulham’s visit to the Emirates Stadium to avoid further aggravating the long-standing problem.
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Arteta explains rotation and injury forced changes
Speaking before kick-off, Mikel Arteta addressed the significant shuffle to his starting line-up, which featured five changes from the side that drew with Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard confirmed that while some rotations were tactical, others were completely out of his hands due to the fitness of his key players.
"Some of them are forced for different kinds of issues and other reasons as well because obviously we need a lot of energy, freshness and quality as well for sure," Arteta said. The manager's comments suggest a delicate balancing act as the Gunners look to navigate a demanding schedule across multiple competitions.
Odegaard’s difficult season
Odegaard has managed just one goal and seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season. The issues surrounding the Norwegian are not limited to his form on the pitch. Persistent knee problems have plagued the midfielder throughout the 2025-26 season, limiting him to a mere 19 starts across the Premier League and the Champions League.
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Eze steps in as Gunners shuffle the pack
In the absence of their captain, Eberechi Eze was handed a starting role to provide the creative spark in the final third. Elsewhere in the team, Bukayo Saka returned to the right wing in place of Noni Madueke, while Riccardo Calafiori reclaimed his spot at left-back, seeing Piero Hincapie drop to the substitutes' bench.
The midfield also saw a youthful look with Myles Lewis-Skelly starting in the engine room as Martin Zubimendi was granted a rest. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard was preferred to Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank, completing a heavily-rotated attacking unit for the North London side.