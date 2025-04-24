Explained: How Arsenal can afford to easily outspend Man Utd and Chelsea this summer as Gunners look to finally claim Premier League crown under Mikel Arteta
Arsenal will be able to easily outspend Man United and Chelsea thanks to their performance in Europe and record earnings in 2023-24.
- Income streams give Arsenal wiggle room with PSR
- United and Chelsea struggling without Champions League money
- Blues expected to face fines from UEFA