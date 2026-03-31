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Explained: Why Harry Kane isn't playing for England in Japan friendly
Training knock forces striker's absence
Harry Kane will not feature for England against Japan on Tuesday evening after picking up a minor injury during a training session. Despite the setback, the Football Association confirmed that the captain remains with the squad at this stage rather than returning to Germany for treatment.
The decision to leave him out of the matchday squad is viewed as a precautionary measure to avoid aggravating the issue.
In a statement released on X, England's official account clarified the situation regarding both the skipper and midfielder Jordan Henderson: "Harry Kane is rested tonight as a precaution having picked up a minor issue in training, but remains with the squad receiving further assessment. Jordan Henderson returned to Brentford ahead of this evening's fixture."
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Tuchel's tactical headache at Wembley
The absence of Kane has presented Thomas Tuchel with a significant tactical dilemma. Rather than turning to a natural replacement like Dominic Solanke or Marcus Rashford, the German head coach has opted to start the friendly without a recognised out-and-out striker.
Jordan Pickford starts in goal, while the defensive line consists of Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi, and Ben White.
The midfield and attacking configuration has raised eyebrows among the Wembley faithful. Elliot Anderson and Kobbie Mainoo sit in the middle of the park, while a creative quartet of Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, and Phil Foden have been tasked with providing the goal threat. It is expected that Foden will operate in a 'false nine' role to lead the line in Kane's stead.
Mounting injury list concerns the camp
Kane's minor knock is merely the latest blow for Tuchel, who saw eight players withdraw from the camp following the recent 1-1 draw with Uruguay. A host of stars including Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, John Stones, Adam Wharton, Noni Madueke, Declan Rice, and Bukayo Saka have all been forced out of action during this international break.
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Focus on World Cup principles
Despite the selection issues, Tuchel remains focused on the long-term goal of building a cohesive unit for the upcoming World Cup. He praised the commitment of his players, even those who have struggled with fitness during the fortnight.
"The players deserve the mental break from football, and we could see the energy with which they came back to camp in a new environment," Tuchel added. "It helps them go back to clubs and perform. We want them to perform in their clubs, but it is also our last camp before America, so we want to reconnect to our principles".