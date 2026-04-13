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Moataz Elgammal

Explained: Why Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has changed Instagram profile picture to image of LeBron James

L. Yamal
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has updated his Instagram profile picture to an iconic photo of LeBron James from the 2016 NBA finals. This highly symbolic gesture signals the 18-year-old's profound belief that his team can overcome their two-goal deficit in the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and deliver a miraculous comeback.

  • Yamal seeks inspiration from LeBron

    Yamal has made a defiant digital statement ahead of the crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg. The teenager replaced his social media image with a picture of James clutching the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the Cleveland Cavaliers became the first NBA side to overturn a 3-1 series deficit. By aligning himself with this specific moment, the winger is sending a clear message that the tie is far from over despite the current scoreline, drawing immense inspiration from one of the greatest underdog recoveries in modern sporting history.

    "He’s one of the role models who can inspire me for tomorrow’s game," Yamal said on Monday when asked about the change. "I hope I play as well as he does. We have a lot of veterans, young players… I’m not the only one."

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  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    The hunt for European glory

    For a club of their immense stature, the Champions League remains the ultimate benchmark of success. A quarter-final exit would be viewed as a significant failure for a team looking to re-establish their dominance on the continent. The pressure is firmly on the senior players and the rising stars alike to produce a performance that mirrors the grit shown by the Cavaliers nearly 10 years ago. Yamal has emerged as a rare bright spark in a season of fluctuations, and his infectious belief appears to be rallying the fanbase as the squad prepare for their trip to the Metropolitano.

  • Barca chasing Champions League comeback against Atletico

    The Blaugrana find themselves in a precarious position following a disappointing first leg at home. Atletico Madrid secured a clinical 2-0 victory last week, leaving Barcelona with a massive mountain to climb when they travel to the Spanish capital. Diego Simeone’s men are notoriously difficult to break down, especially when defending a lead. However, Yamal is not ready to surrender just yet. Alongside his profile update, the young attacker has been vocal about his commitment to the cause, taking to social media to address the Spotify Camp Nou faithful directly by stating: "This isn't over yet, culers."

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  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ESPANYOLAFP

    What happens next in Madrid

    The second leg kicks off on Tuesday evening in Madrid. Barcelona will need significantly more than just social media gestures to bypass Simeone’s rigid defensive block. However, channelling this underdog spirit might provide the necessary motivation for the players.

Champions League
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Atletico Madrid
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Barcelona crest
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