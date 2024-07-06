Pedri Spain Euro 2024Getty
Jack McRae

Explained: Why Barcelona are set to receive a substantial amount of money from Pedri's injury as Spain star is ruled out of Euro 2024 following collision with Germany's Toni Kroos

PedriBarcelonaSpainSpain vs GermanyEuropean Championship

Barcelona are set to receive a significant compensation package from UEFA following Pedri's injury that rules the midfielder out of the tournament.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pedri injured against Germany
  • Kroos apologises for injuring midfielder
  • Barcelona to receive compensation
Article continues below