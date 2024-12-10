After helping Lyon become a European powerhouse, the Japan captain is confident that the Italian champions have 'potential' to conquer the continent

When Saki Kumagai won the first of her five Champions League titles back in 2016, her current club, Roma, didn't even have a women's team. That today she tells GOAL with confidence that she believes she can lift her sixth European title with the Italian side then, says a lot about the progress they have made since their establishment in 2018.

Winners of the last two Serie A titles, Roma impressed many on their Champions League debut in the 2022-23 season, including Kumagai herself. Watching both of the side's group stage matches against Wolfsburg, the two-time European champions, the Japan international sensed "big potential" in a team that, despite their inexperience on the biggest stage, pushed one of the continent's elite and eventually reached the quarter-finals, only defeated by eventual champions Barcelona.

On Wednesday, Roma will meet Wolfsburg again, with qualification from this season's toughest Champions League group on the line. The Italians were 1-0 winners when they met in Rome in October and know that, with Wolfsburg to meet eight-time European champions Lyon on the final matchday, a draw would be a more favourable result for them than it would be for their opponents. But that Kumagai is keen to go to Germany, "control the game" and, above all, win, only re-emphasises her belief in Roma's ability to compete with the very best, already.