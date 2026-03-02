Ex-PSG star in line for shock Italy return almost three years since last call-up for World Cup play-off

The decision to reintegrate Verratti into the fold is a clear statement of intent from Gattuso, who took the reins with a mission to restore Italian pride as their World Cup qualifying campaign faltered under Luciano Spalletti. Despite Verratti plying his trade away from the European elite for Al-Arabi and Al-Duhail, his pedigree remains undisputed. The experienced midfielder has been plying his trade in Qatar with Al-Arabi and Al-Duhail since leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and his omission from Italy squads in recent years had led many to assume his international career was over. Now, it seems Gattuso is prioritising veteran leadership over youthful exuberance in a bid to avoid another World Cup qualifying disaster.

Gattuso’s approach is rooted in the belief that Verratti's unique ability to dictate the tempo of a game could be the decisive factor in the cagey environment of a play-off fixture against Northern Ireland on March 26, which, should they win, will be followed by a game against Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 31. However, Gattuso, who shares a strong personal relationship with the midfielder, has clearly decided that his technical quality and experience could be invaluable during the high-stakes pressure of playoff football. It is a bold call, but not an entirely surprising one given Gattuso’s personality, as he looks to steady a ship that has frequently wobbled on the path to major tournaments in recent years.