Ex-Man City star Joao Cancelo set for shock return to Europe as Barcelona, Inter & Juventus all contact Al-Hilal over January transfer
A Barcelona bond that never faded
Cancelo’s situation has been tracked closely since he left Manchester City for Saudi Arabia, and it appears his stay in the Middle East may prove short-lived. According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter have approached Al-Hilal to discuss the structure of a potential loan deal for the full-back, while Barcelona and Juventus have also been in touch to ask about his situation.
Cancelo’s affection for Barcelona is no secret. The Portugal international spent the 2023–24 season on loan at Camp Nou and made a lasting impression, both on and off the pitch. His emotional connection was laid bare during the Club World Cup last summer, when he was booed by Real Madrid supporters after facing their rivals.
He said: "I’m a Barca fan, it’s normal. I love Barca. I loved my team in Barca. I love the group at Barca. But now I’m at Al-Hilal and I’m very happy here."
Barcelona had been expected to sit out January with minimal activity, constrained by financial fair play pressures. That outlook changed sharply after Andreas Christensen suffered a long-term injury, leaving Hansi Flick short of options in defence. While the club’s priority had been to find a central defender, Cancelo’s name has resurfaced because of his versatility. Comfortable at right-back, left-back, or even stepping into midfield, he offers solutions across multiple areas, a luxury Barcelona rarely enjoy at present.
Ake also enters the frame
Cancelo is not the only defender linked with a Camp Nou move. Nathan Ake has emerged as another serious candidate as Barcelona scour the market for affordable experience. The Manchester City defender has played just 596 minutes this season and is understood to be open to a January exit. City are reportedly willing to part with Ake for around £21 million ($28m), although Barcelona’s financial reality means any approach would likely need to be structured as a loan. The Dutchman’s refusal to join West Ham, currently struggling near the foot of the Premier League, underlines his desire to remain at the highest level. Interest in Ake is not limited to Spain. Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are all tracking his availability, though Barcelona’s appeal and Flick’s project may yet prove decisive.
Ter Stegen future in doubt
Defensive uncertainty at Barcelona extends beyond outfield players. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is facing an uncertain future after more than a decade as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. Fitness issues and the emergence of summer signing Joan Garcia have left the German in an unfamiliar supporting role. With the 2026 World Cup looming, regular minutes are becoming increasingly important for Ter Stegen. Girona have publicly expressed interest, while reports suggest Aston Villa are also exploring a move.
Flick has been keen to stress that any decision over Ter Stegen’s future rests with the goalkeeper himself.
He said: "Marc is the captain and has played many games in the 12 years he has been here. We talked with the rest of the coaches and we wanted to give him the opportunity to play. He is back, it is only for this match and I think it is a good next step. He is the team captain. He had the opportunity to return and he took it. He has given a lot to the club and must be respected."
Interest from Villa is closely tied to uncertainty surrounding Emiliano Martínez. The World Cup winner has been linked with moves elsewhere, prompting Unai Emery to assess elite replacements should his No.1 depart. A move to the Premier League would offer Ter Stegen consistent exposure at the top level, with Villa vying for a Champions League spot.
A crucial January ahead
With Cancelo potentially on the move, Ake available, and Ter Stegen weighing his options, Barcelona’s January window is shaping up to be far busier than first anticipated. The Catalan side will be back in action on Saturday against Espanyol in a derby clash before heading off to the Middle East for the Supercopa de Espana.
