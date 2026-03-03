Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'not enjoying' Red Bull role & could LEAVE this summer

Klopp assumed his role as Red Bull’s head of global soccer on January 1, 2025, riding the wave of his legendary tenure at Anfield. However, merely fourteen months into his reign, the honeymoon period has collapsed. The Austrian daily newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten recently alleged significant friction between the executives of the energy drink conglomerate and the 58-year-old German tactician.

The primary catalyst for this deteriorating relationship is said to be the underperformance of the brand’s flagship clubs. RB Leipzig currently languish in fifth place in the Bundesliga, a staggering 19 points adrift of Bayern Munich. This domestic struggle is alarming given their lighter fixture list following an absence from European competition. Furthermore, Klopp has faced fierce criticism for orchestrating the appointment of manager Ole Werner. The situation is equally bleak in Austria, where RB Salzburg suffered an unceremonious elimination during the Europa League league phase, compounded by an unsettling lack of managerial continuity attributed directly to Klopp’s oversight.