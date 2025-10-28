Ex-Italy and Napoli boss ready to step into Juventus hotseat as talks begin after Igor Tudor sacking

Juventus have wasted no time in identifying a successor following the sacking of Igor Tudor on Monday. The Croatian's reign came to an abrupt end after an eight-game winless run culminated in a 1-0 defeat to Lazio, leaving the club’s leadership with little choice but to act. Tudor, who replaced Thiago Motta in March, had initially secured Champions League qualification and earned a contract extension until 2028, but his side’s poor start to the new season proved costly.

Massimo Brambilla, coach of Juve’s Next Gen side, will take charge on an interim basis for the Serie A midweek clash against Udinese. However, the club are determined to secure a long-term solution quickly, and all signs point to Spalletti emerging as the frontrunner to take the job.

According to Calciomercato, the former Napoli and Italy boss is understood to be open to returning to club management after stepping down from the national team earlier this year. With his proven track record in Italian football and tactical pedigree, Spalletti’s profile fits Juventus’ desire to rebuild stability and identity after years of managerial turnover.