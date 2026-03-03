Ex-Chelsea star Filipe Luis sacked as Flamengo manager after overseeing 8-0 semi-final victory

Flamengo sent shockwaves through the Brazilian football landscape on Tuesday by officially announcing the departure of head coach Luis. The decision came as a surprising development, following a crushing 8-0 victory over Madureira in the second leg of the Campeonato Carioca semi-finals. While the result secured an emphatic 11-0 aggregate triumph and a date in the final against arch-rivals Fluminense, the club hierarchy deemed a change necessary to address a perceived decline in performance standards.

The abrupt end to Luis’ tenure concludes a significant chapter for the Rubro-Negro. Having joined as a player in 2019 and transitioned into coaching through the youth ranks in 2024, his rise to the senior role was met with immense fanfare. However, the pressure-packed environment at the Maracana proved inhospitable to the club legend, as management acted quickly to reorient the team.

In an official statement, the club confirmed the exit of the 38-year-old and his entire backroom staff. "The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that, as of this Tuesday (3), Filipe Luis will no longer be in technical command of the professional team," the club stated. "With him, Ivan Palanco and Diogo Linhares also leave the club. Flamengo thanks former athlete and coach Filipe Luis for everything achieved and shared on this journey."