Getty Images Sport
Ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star Ashley Cole quits Cesena manager role due to 'change in strategy' after just three months
Short-lived Italian adventure comes to an end
Cole has officially vacated his position as head coach of Cesena, leaving the Italian second-tier side just eight games into his tenure. The 45-year-old took the reins in March, marking his first foray into lead management after developing his coaching credentials with stints at Derby, Everton and Birmingham, as well as the England U21s.
The former Arsenal and Chelsea full-back took to Instagram to confirm his exit, expressing his gratitude to those he worked with during his brief stay. Cole wrote: “As my tenure at Cesena FC concludes today, I want to thank the players and staff for their hard work and commitment over the last few months. I was proud to bring my experience to such a passionate club, and I’ve truly enjoyed working with the squad to introduce a new identity and prepare for the season ahead.”
- Getty Images
Strategic differences spark departure
Despite his initial enthusiasm for the project, Cole revealed that a shift in the club's philosophy was the primary catalyst for his decision to leave. Cole clarified that the choice to move on was his own following high-level meetings with the club’s hierarchy. His initial agreement with the club was a short-term deal that included various performance-related clauses for extension.
Explaining the reasoning behind the split, Cole stated: “Following recent discussions with the Sporting Director regarding a change in the club’s strategy, I have decided that it is best for me to move on. I leave with great respect for all the people there, as well as the fans, and look forward to my next challenge.”
Struggles on and off the pitch
Cole’s time in the Serie B dugout was statistically difficult, yielding just one victory alongside three draws and four defeats in his eight matches in charge. Beyond the results, the appointment was reportedly met with scepticism by sections of the Cesena fanbase, and rumours suggested that some members of the first-team squad were unhappy with the new regime.
The language barrier also played a significant role in his struggles to adapt to life in Emilia-Romagna. Despite having spent two seasons in Italy as a player with Roma between 2014 and 2016, Cole admitted that communicating his tactical ideas to a predominantly Italian-speaking squad presented a major obstacle. These factors combined to make his position increasingly untenable as the club looked toward a change in strategy.
- Getty Images Sport
Legendary career meets coaching hurdle
With Cole now officially a free agent in the coaching market, Cesena are already looking for his successor, with names like Guido Pagliuca, Emanuele Troise, and Stefano Vecchi linked to the vacancy. Cole, who earned 107 caps for England and made nearly 400 appearances in the Premier League, will now look for his next opportunity to build on his coaching CV elsewhere.