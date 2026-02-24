Getty Images Sport
Everton security nearly kick Man Utd manager Michael Carrick's son out amid confusion over identity
Man Utd boost Champions League qualification hopes
United remain firmly in the hunt to qualify for the Champions League after a dramatic victory over Everton on Monday. The game was goalless until the 71st minute when substitute Sesko netted after his introduction from the substitutes bench to send the Red Devils into the top four, three points ahead of both Chelsea and Liverpool who sit in fifth and sixth place respectively.
The victory continued Carrick's unbeaten streak after being appointed United's manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, having won five of six games in charge so far.
Carrick's son nearly booted out of stadium
Among those who witnessed the celebrations in the United end was Jacey Carrick, who is part of United's Under-18s squad and traveled to watch the senior team on Merseyside.
After the game was finished, the 15-year-old was waiting for his father to finish his post-match duties when he was approached by a member of Everton's security team, who questioned if he had the correct credentials to be present there.
During the somewhat awkward encounter, Jacey simply responded: "I'm with Michael Carrick." He was reportedly led away for a short time before being let back in to celebrate the win with his dad.
Jacey hoping to emulate father's impressive career
Jacey has plenty to do if he is to enjoy as good a senior career as his dad did. Michael made his name firstly at West Ham United before joining Tottenham Hotspur, where he stayed for two seasons before signing for United in 2006.
Carrick senior would win five Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson with United and the 2007-08 Champions League alongside a number of other honours. He also played 34 times for England, with many fans believing he should have earned more caps at international level.
Jacey, meanwhile, has previously captained United's Under-16s and has played alongside Kai Rooney, the son of United and England legend Wayne.
Michael's 'courage' praised by United star
Carrick senior has enjoyed an incredible start to his interim spell as United manager, with many onlookers wondering whether he will take on the role permanently if the good form continues.
He has been praised by Matheus Cunha, who recently recalled how he was amazed by the former midfielder's bravery ahead of the victory at Arsenal in late January.
He said: "He is someone who was a multiple champion with Manchester United as a player. He won the Premier League several times. He was coached by Alex Ferguson, who is a legend of the sport. He knows what it takes to win here. I believe that, more than tactical issues, Carrick adds a lot from the side of someone who knows the paths representing the club.
"They [Arsenal] are a very strong team, but we played with a lot of courage at the Emirates. Even when we went behind, at no moment did we lower our heads or give up on our game plan. It is about winning mentality, about believing in what the coach prepared during the week. We need that, to believe we can face anyone. It was one of those games that mark a career. I will never forget it."
Carrick will certainly be hoping the good times continue between now and the end of the season. Next up on the fixture list for United is a clash with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford before they visit Newcastle United at St James' Park.
