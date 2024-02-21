James TarkowskiGetty/Instagram @samanthajtarkowski
Brendan Madden

'Everton deserve another points deduction!' - Fans cringe over James Tarkowski's cheesy chat-up line as clip of him flirting with wife Samantha on new Amazon WAGs documentary goes viral

EvertonJames TarkowskiShowbizPremier LeagueMatt TurnerIlkay GundoganRiyad Mahrez

Everton defender James Tarkowski caused a social media stir when a trailer for a forthcoming reality show went viral.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tarkowski to star in new Amazon Prime show
  • Trailer of defender complimenting wife goes viral
  • Unimpressed fans call for Everton points deduction

Editors' Picks