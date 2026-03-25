Everton and Nottingham Forest angry as Chelsea avoid points deduction while clubs consider legal action and demand Premier League answers

According to a report from The Guardian, the Merseyside club is understood to be in the process of drafting a formal letter to the Premier League, seeking clarity on why the London side escaped sporting sanctions. This move comes after Chelsea were fined £10.75 million and handed a suspended transfer ban last week, following the self-reporting of £47.5m in hidden payments made to agents and players over a seven-year period.

Everton, who are already evaluating their legal options, feel the punishment is incredibly lenient compared to the treatment they received. Executives from several top-flight clubs have already reached out to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and chair Alison Brittain to voice their concerns regarding the terms of the settlement reached with the Blues.