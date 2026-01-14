Getty Images Sport
Evan Ferguson backed for shock Wrexham transfer to 'get enjoyment for the game back' amid frustrating spell at Roma
Ferguson told to consider Wrexham
Ferguson, once touted as one of the most promising young strikers in European football, finds himself at a critical crossroads. Currently plying his trade with Serie A giants Roma, the 21-year-old has endured a frustrating spell in the Italian capital as he has struggled to replicate the explosive form that first announced him to the world at Brighton. With his development stalling, former England international Murphy has suggested a move that would capture the imagination of the footballing world: a transfer to Hollywood-owned Wrexham.
Speaking to BoyleSports, Murphy addressed the speculation surrounding the Irishman's future. While acknowledging the sheer depth of attacking talent already available to Phil Parkinson at the Racecourse Ground, Murphy sees the logic in such a "shock" move. For a player who has lost his way amidst the tactical rigours of Serie A and persistent injury setbacks, the clear identity and upward trajectory of the Welsh club could be the antidote to his current malaise.
"Evan Ferguson to Wrexham? Possibly," Murphy admitted. "I think the problem with Wrexham for a Championship side is that they've got so many players, including a lot of forwards. But yes, that type of challenge, a team that wants to get promoted, a team that plays good football, a team that plays to your strengths, could work."
Rediscovering the 'main man' feeling
The crux of Murphy’s argument lies in the necessity for Ferguson to feel valued again. Young forwards thrive on confidence and the certainty that they are the focal point of an attack. While Ferguson has hit a bit of a stride in recent weeks by scoring a double against Celtic in the Europa League in December before netting his second and third Serie A goals of the season over the last two weeks, Murphy believes that taking a step down, potentially to the Championship where Wrexham have been making waves, shouldn't be viewed as a regression, but rather a strategic recalibration.
"I think that playing regular football and scoring goals is the key to getting your confidence back, and that might mean dropping a level even if it was to a Championship side, where he would be the main man and become appreciated again," Murphy explained.
At Brighton, Ferguson’s breakthrough was fuelled by a system that created chances and a manager who trusted him. At Wrexham, the project led by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is built on momentum and collective belief, an environment that could help rebuild the striker's shattered confidence. "Forwards are always judged on goals and you need to play to score them," Murphy added.
The heavy toll of injuries and isolation
Ferguson’s struggles are not solely down to selection decisions; the physical and mental toll of professional football has played its part. The young striker has been plagued by niggling injuries over the last two years, which have disrupted his rhythm. Murphy was sympathetic to this plight, noting that the isolation of not playing can be devastating for a young athlete's psyche.
"Football is tough for anyone when you're not playing, and it does get you down physically and mentally," Murphy said. "So he would have to be quite careful in terms of the destination he ends up at for next season because he needs to be appreciated again and he needs to get back to enjoying his football."
The pundit referenced Ferguson's own admissions about his difficulties, highlighting how quickly a rising star can fade from the public consciousness. "I heard him talking about his difficult couple of years and how he lost a bit of confidence. Injuries can do that, of course," Murphy reflected. "He showed a lot of quality when he first burst on the scene. He's a big lad, scores goals, has decent technique and is strong. I think all of us expected him to kick on. Unfortunately in football, with injuries and a loss of confidence, players can quickly fall out of the spotlight and that's what's happened to him."
A Hollywood ending in the Premier League?
While a move to Wrexham might initially seem like a step down, the club's rapid ascent suggests it could be a shortcut back to the elite level. With the Welsh side pushing hard for Premier League status, Ferguson could theoretically join them in the Championship and find himself back in the top flight within months, but this time with his confidence restored and his goal tally healthy.
"Wrexham, though, could work, but Wrexham might be in the Premier League. Imagine that?" Murphy mused, hinting at the potential fairytale narrative.
However, the overriding message from Murphy to Ferguson is one of pragmatism over prestige. Whether it is Wrexham or another club, the priority must be game time. The allure of the Giallorossi shirt means little if it is worn mostly on the substitutes' bench.
"He's at Roma, I don't know if he'll get enough minutes and game time there for him to recapture that form. Maybe he will. I hope so," Murphy concluded. "But if I was advising him, I'd be saying, find somewhere where you're going to play every week, be appreciated, and just get your enjoyment back for the game."
