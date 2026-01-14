Evan Ferguson backed for shock Wrexham transfer to 'get enjoyment for the game back' amid frustrating spell at Roma

Ferguson, once touted as one of the most promising young strikers in European football, finds himself at a critical crossroads. Currently plying his trade with Serie A giants Roma, the 21-year-old has endured a frustrating spell in the Italian capital as he has struggled to replicate the explosive form that first announced him to the world at Brighton. With his development stalling, former England international Murphy has suggested a move that would capture the imagination of the footballing world: a transfer to Hollywood-owned Wrexham.

Speaking to BoyleSports, Murphy addressed the speculation surrounding the Irishman's future. While acknowledging the sheer depth of attacking talent already available to Phil Parkinson at the Racecourse Ground, Murphy sees the logic in such a "shock" move. For a player who has lost his way amidst the tactical rigours of Serie A and persistent injury setbacks, the clear identity and upward trajectory of the Welsh club could be the antidote to his current malaise.

"Evan Ferguson to Wrexham? Possibly," Murphy admitted. "I think the problem with Wrexham for a Championship side is that they've got so many players, including a lot of forwards. But yes, that type of challenge, a team that wants to get promoted, a team that plays good football, a team that plays to your strengths, could work."