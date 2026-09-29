European Football Clubs propose new global body as Aleksander Ceferin and Nasser Al-Khelaifi blast Gianni Infantino

Adding to the pressure, EFC chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi used the event in Copenhagen to unveil plans for a new "World Football Clubs" body alongside the six continental confederations. Emphasising the need for global unity, he stated: "That is why now is the time to create World Football Clubs. Because every club around the world deserves to be represented; to have a voice, and a better chance to succeed."

He also delivered a pointed message regarding the ongoing disputes: "It is really sad to see the situation today. Instead of improving our game, we are wasting our time dealing with problems and issues. Football works when we listen to each other. When we are transparent between us. But most of all, when we are honest."