GOAL's Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament: Lamine Yamal leads Spain-dominated line up as just two England players make the cut

The curtain has fallen on a fascinating tournament in Germany, and our all-star XI is full of the key men who helped Spain emerge triumphant

After 51 games and 117 goals, the 17th edition of the European Championship has reached its conclusion, with Spain standing on top of the podium as the most successful nation in the tournament's history. La Roja won all seven of their matches en route to their fourth title, with England powerless to halt their run in the final, and this may only be the beginning for Luis de la Fuente's side.

It feels like this Spain squad could now embark on a similar era of dominance to the crop of 2008-2012, who also enjoyed World Cup glory in between their back-to-back successes at the Euros. It was frightening how much better La Roja were than all of their opponents in Germany, and they have the perfect blend of youth and experience moving forward.

Euro 2024 was generally a big let-down in terms of spectacle, with Spain the only side to really give supporters full value for money. A host of their key players have made GOAL's Team of the Tournament as a result, but there were a select few who managed to break up their monopoly...