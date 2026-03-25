€200 million for Michael Olise? Bayern Munich bosses put their foot down over massive bids from Real Madrid and Liverpool

Curiously, Markus Krösche recently addressed the rumour of Real Madrid’s interest in Olise on ZDF’s ‘Aktuelles Sportstudio’ programme, when responding to a dig from DFB honorary president Uli Hoeneß. “If Michael Olise wants to go to Real Madrid, then there will be opportunities for that,” he said.

However, it is understood that Olise feels very much at home in Munich, enjoys life in the Bavarian capital and is also highly regarded within the team. And the sporting prospects are looking good too. With just a few months left in the season, Bayern are still in the running on all three fronts. The league title is within reach, the FCB are in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup, and the eagerly anticipated clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals is set for 7 and 15 April.

Speaking to Sport Bild, Lennart Karl also emphasised Olise’s importance both on and off the pitch: “In the dressing room, he’s the exact opposite of the image the public has of him. He cracks loads of jokes and is very active within the team. Michael has a great sense of humour. He is very popular within the squad and an outstanding footballer. He scores fantastic goals, provides assists and is always there for the team. Michael is a first-team regular at FC Bayern and has a very good environment here. That’s why I don’t think he’ll go anywhere else, but rather that he’ll stay at FC Bayern and shape an era here.”