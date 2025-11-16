Getty Images
Erling Haaland's heading to World Cup 2026! Man City goal machine bags brace as Norway beat Italy to seal spot
A game of two halves
Heading into this contest, Norway had a three-point cushion over the Italians, along with a vastly superior goal difference. And it seemed Italy took that personally as they roared out of the blocks before taking the lead in the 11th minute through Francesco Pio Esposito's quick-thinking finish on Sunday night. The 20-year-old should have made it 2-0 not long before half time but he couldn't keep his header on target when in a very good position at San Siro.
Norway, who barely laid a finger on their hosts, showed signs of life in the second half as Alexander Sorloth flashed shots against the side netting and over the bar. And as the momentum was turning in the away team's favour, Antonio Nusa ran 20 yards with the ball before unleashing a fierce strike past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 63rd minute.
Both Donnarumma and Norway stopper Orjan Nyland made important stops late on, but it took a moment of brilliance from Haaland in the 78th minute to separate both sides when he volleyed in Oscar Bobb's lofted cross. Just a minute later, the 25-year-old made it 3-1 when he expertly slotted the ball home from close range. Substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen bent a neat finish into the corner in second-half stoppage time as Norway emphatically won all eight of their group games, while Italy will have to qualify for the World Cup via the play-offs.
The MVP
Who else but Haaland? While Nusa kick-started Norway's fightback and Strand Larsen scored at the death, the City attacker's double ensured his side secured a superb victory in Milan. His first was a terrific volley, which flew past a helpless Donnarumma. And for his second, he showed off his poacher's instincts. Watch out for Norway in North America in 2026 with Haaland about.
The big loser
While Pio Esposito spurned a great opportunity to put Italy in control 10 minutes before half-time, and Norway's Julian Ryerson, who was sporting a bold leopard-print haircut inspired by NBA icon Dennis Rodman, dropped a clanger for the home team's opener, Italy as a whole ended their group stage campaign on a real sour note. To concede four second-half goals and go down with a whimper will hurt a lot.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
