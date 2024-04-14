Haaland Keane splitGetty Images
Richard Mills

Erling Haaland's father accuses Roy Keane of having an 'agenda' as he hits back at Man Utd legend's 'League Two player' comments about Man City superstar

Erling HaalandManchester CityLeague TwoLutonPremier LeagueManchester City vs Luton

Erling Haaland's father has accused Roy Keane of having an "agenda" against the Manchester City star after his "League Two player" criticism.

  • Keane makes League Two comparison with Haaland
  • City star tops Premier League scoring charts
  • Haaland's dad says Keane has an "agenda"

