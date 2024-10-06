'Erik ten Hag was the problem!' - David de Gea saves TWO penalties for Fiorentina against AC Milan to leave Man Utd fans adamant that ex-Red Devils goalkeeper is '100 times better' than Andre Onana
David de Gea saved two penalties for Fiorentina vs AC Milan, leaving Manchester United fans certain that he is "100 times better" than Andre Onana.
- De Gea hailed as better than Onana
- Saved two penalties in clash with Milan
- Fans left astonished by Spaniard's heroics
