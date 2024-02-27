Rashford Ten Hag splitGetty Images
James Hunsley

Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford 'barely speaking'! Man Utd staff concerned pair's relationship broken beyond repair following forward's tequila-fuelled Belfast trip

Manchester UnitedMarcus RashfordErik ten HagPremier League

Marcus Rashford's relationship with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is thought to be near-irreconcilable after the forward's night out in Belfast.

  • Rashford embarked on boozy night out
  • Missed Newport FA Cup clash but reinstated after
  • Permanent damage done to Ten Hag relationship

