Erik ten Hag inspired by Sir Matt Busby! Man Utd boss pays tribute to club legend as Dutchman commits to 'always' developing young players during Old Trafford stint

Aditya Gokhale
Erik Ten Hag Matt Busby splitGetty Images
Erik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United vs West Ham United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has paid tribute to club legend Sir Matt Busby ahead of the Munich Air Disaster's 66th anniversary.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ten Hag pays tribute to Sir Matt Busby
  • Rebuilt Man Utd after Munich Air Disaster
  • Dutchman will 'always' develop youngster

Editors' Picks