Inconsolable! Crying Enzo Fernandez breaks down as midfielder posts heartbreaking letter to departing skipper Lionel Messi

According to TyC Sports, Enzo Fernandez provided one of the most poignant images of the evening as Lionel Messi delivered his farewell address at the Monumental Stadium. The Manchester City midfielder was seen crying uncontrollably on the pitch while his captain spoke to the supporters following Argentina's 3-0 win against Benin.

Footage of the 25-year-old's heartbreak quickly went viral across global social media platforms.

"A very emotional day, to be honest, a lot of mixed feelings," Fernandez told reporters after leaving the stadium. "I hope Leo enjoyed it, we are going to miss him a lot."