‘Enjoy them now’ – Lionel Messi & Angel Di Maria won’t last forever as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni looks to land another Copa America crown for World Cup winners
Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria will not be around forever, with Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni urging the football world to “enjoy them now”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Legendary duo into final stages of career
- Have claimed numerous major honours
- May yet be reunited in MLS at Inter Miami